Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 29,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,648,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

