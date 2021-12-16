Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

