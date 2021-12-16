Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 7,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

