Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

