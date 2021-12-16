Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$78.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

