Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $305.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBT. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 326,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

