Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.