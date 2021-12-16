Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.28. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 247,344 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

