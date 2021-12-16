Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.