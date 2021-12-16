Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $83,906.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.07 or 0.08356419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00077863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.59 or 1.00003112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00052689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

