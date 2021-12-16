Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

GBIO stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after buying an additional 131,574 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

