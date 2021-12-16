General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

GE stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

