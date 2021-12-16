Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the November 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 11,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,948. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.