Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $327.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $11,791,082. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.