G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Trading Up 0.7%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 55,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Squared Ascend II stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,853 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.46% of G Squared Ascend II worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

