FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.19) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.24). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

