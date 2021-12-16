FY2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $625.78 million, a P/E ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

