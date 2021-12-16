FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.61. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

