Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

