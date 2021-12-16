FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 169,882 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 64.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $779,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

