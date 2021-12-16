Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 202.1% in November

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 106,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

