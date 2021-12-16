Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 202.1% in November

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 106,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
About Freeman Gold
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.