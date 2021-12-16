Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $168.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

