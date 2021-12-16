Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 188.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOJCY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

