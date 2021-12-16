Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 188.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOJCY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

