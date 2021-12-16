Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in November

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 5,438,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSUMF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of FSUMF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

