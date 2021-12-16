Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

FMTX opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

