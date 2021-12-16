ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Down 6.9%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.91. 6,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

