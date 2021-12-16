Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDYPY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,863. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

