Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 7.2%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 16,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

