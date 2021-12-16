Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 913.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 28,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

