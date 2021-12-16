FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a growth of 238.4% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,729. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 724.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

