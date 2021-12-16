Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PFO opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

