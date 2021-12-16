Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading Down 6.2%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 25,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 538,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33.

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

