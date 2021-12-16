Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth $245,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $850.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $817.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.39. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1 year low of $490.00 and a 1 year high of $884.84.

