Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,943 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $469.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

