Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.