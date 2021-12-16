Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

