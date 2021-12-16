Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,679,000 after purchasing an additional 899,945 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,513,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

