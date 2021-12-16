FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lifted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 27,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,908. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

