First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $61.07. 43,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 59,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.