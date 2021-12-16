First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $61.64 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

