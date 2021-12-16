First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 51.5% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.