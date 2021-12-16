First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FEI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 465,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,799,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

