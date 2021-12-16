First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 2,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,999,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

