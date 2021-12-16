First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 2,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $57.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
