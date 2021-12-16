First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. First Solar reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,535. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

