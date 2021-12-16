First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Short Interest Down 47.6% in November

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FRSGU traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 11,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,537. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

