First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Buy”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a na rating and set a C$39.00 target price (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.06.

TSE:FM opened at C$27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

