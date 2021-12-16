First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

