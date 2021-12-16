First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

