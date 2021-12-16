First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

First National Financial stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. First National Financial has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

