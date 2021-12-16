First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

