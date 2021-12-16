First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post sales of $134.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $138.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

